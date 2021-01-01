Ensohara Inc
Kiss of Youth Instant Wrinkle Eraser
About this product
Ensohara Skincare, Kiss of Youth Instant Wrinkle Eraser, brings a comprehensive approach to skin care science. Our Advanced Anti-Aging Formula helps reduce the appearance of under eye-bags, fine lines, wrinkles, puffiness under the eyes and even scars. This lightweight formula quickly absorbs into skin while the iconic uplifting results pampers your skin and your senses.
