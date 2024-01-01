Our Truly Live Rosin 510 Thread Cartridges are made only with recently harvested, clean, high-quality fresh frozen cannabis, all sourced from some of the best farms Oregon has to offer. Be sure to check out some of our partners!



Like all of our products, it all starts with the farm! Our Truly Solventless products hinge on careful strain selection. Unlike other products, solventless extraction relies solely on agitation to extract compounds from the plant material. Thus, we meticulously choose strains with trichomes that can be easily separated, ensuring desired yields and profiles. We know that quality in equals quality out, which is why all of our extracts start with top-tier clean Cannabis. We ensure that all of the cannabis going in, as well as our extracts coming out, are always free from any harmful materials. The cannabis extraction process used at Entourage Cannabis preserves the natural terpenes and cannabinoids the plant contains.

