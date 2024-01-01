About this product
Big MAC - 510 Truly Live Resin Cartridge
IndicaTHC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
Big Mac by Federation Seeds is an indica-dominant strain with unique sativa fan leaves and an accelerated grow cycle. This generous cut of Mikado and BC Big Bud develops quickly indoors, growing upwards of six feet tall over its speedy seven week maturation. The large plant produces a healthy yield of fruity mid-sized buds that reek of berry and citrus peel. Big Mac’s effects elevate the mind and relax the body, offering a creative bent to a satisfying sedation. Enjoy Big Mac to stimulate the mind and the appetite while infusing the limbs with a relaxing weighted warmth.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item