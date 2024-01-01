About this product
Blueberry Muffin #4 - 510 Truly Live Resin Cartridge
Blueberry Muffin #4 is an Indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Afghani and Blueberry. Blueberry Muffin #4 is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blueberry Muffin #4 effects make them feel aroused, talkative, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blueberry Muffin #4 when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, lack of appetite, and insomnia. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Blueberry Muffin #4 features a pungent aroma and flavor profile of blueberry and vanilla. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blueberry Muffin #4, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.