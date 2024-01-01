About this product
Cadillac Rainbows - 2 G Bucket
About this strain
Cadillac Rainbow is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pure Michigan and Runtz. This strain is a gassy and fruity hybrid that has a lemon and diesel flavor with hints of cherry and mint. Cadillac Rainbow is 37.54% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cadillac Rainbow effects include relaxed, euphoric, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cadillac Rainbow when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, depression, and lack of appetite. Bred by 3rd Coast Genetics, Cadillac Rainbow features flavors like diesel, citrus, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown, but it may contain some myrcene or linalool based on its aroma and effects. The average price of Cadillac Rainbow typically ranges from $80-$85 for 3.5 grams. This strain is a potent and relaxing hybrid that can help you feel happy and hungry while enjoying its gassy and fruity flavor and aroma. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cadillac Rainbow, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.