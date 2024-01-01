Candied Lemons - 510 Truly Live Resin Cartridge

by Entourage Cannabis
HybridTHC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Our Truly Live Resin 510 Thread Cartridges are made only with recently harvested, clean, high-quality fresh frozen cannabis; all sourced from some of the best farms Oregon has to offer. Be sure to check out some of our partners!

About this strain

Candied Lemons is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Pie and Larry OG. This strain is named after the sweet and sour candy, and it has a zesty and tangy flavor with hints of citrus and cream. Candied Lemons is 20-28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Candied Lemons effects include euphoria, relaxation, and hunger. Medical marijuana patients often choose Candied Lemons when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, inflammation, and mood swings. Bred by Skunk House Genetics, Candied Lemons features flavors like lemon, sweet, and sour. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Candied Lemons typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is perfect for those looking for a refreshing and uplifting treat that can help them feel happy and energized. Candied Lemons is also known for its frosty buds that are caked in trichomes and sprinkled with unique terpenes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Candied Lemons, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Entourage Cannabis
Entourage Cannabis
Shop products
At Entourage Cannabis, we value health above all else. Our goal is to provide consumers with clean cannabis products free of pesticides and other harmful additives, including artificial terpenes and vitamin E oil. As an active lifestyle brand, we value the holistic benefits that cannabis gives to our health and overall wellbeing. With this in mind, we only source the freshest cannabis from some of the cleanest and highest quality farms in Oregon. Our high-efficiency extraction process uses minimal filtration and allows us to protect the natural ratios of cannabinoids and terpenes in order to create a more elevated high and an overall better experience. “Quality in equals quality out” is a well known phrase at Entourage and we use this philosophy to create some of the best extracts and infused pre-rolls on the market today.

License(s)

  • OR, US: 030-1003640E36D
Notice a problem?Report this item