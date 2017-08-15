Citrus Sap - 510 Truly Live Resin Cartridge

by Entourage Cannabis
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

Our Truly Live Resin 510 Thread Cartridges are made only with recently harvested, clean, high-quality fresh frozen cannabis; all sourced from some of the best farms Oregon has to offer. Be sure to check out some of our partners!

About this strain

Citrus Sap is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing two famous strains, GG4 (aka Gorilla Glue #4) and Tangie. The effects of Citrus Sap are more energizing than relaxing. Consumers say this strain can improve your mood while allowing your body to relax. Citrus Sap is 19% THC, making it a great strain choice for experienced cannabis consumers. This strain puts out a pungent aroma and tastes like sweet mandarin oranges. Medical marijuana patients choose Citrus Sap to relieve symptoms associated with depression, stress, and anxiety. According to growers, this strain flowers into pointed bright green nugs with frosted trichome tips. Citrus Sap produces a high yield, and growers can expect a high calyx-to-leaf ratio. This strain has an average flowering time of 65-70 days. Citrus Sap was originally bred by Crockett Family Farms and DNA Genetics.

About this brand

Entourage Cannabis
At Entourage Cannabis, we value health above all else. Our goal is to provide consumers with clean cannabis products free of pesticides and other harmful additives, including artificial terpenes and vitamin E oil. As an active lifestyle brand, we value the holistic benefits that cannabis gives to our health and overall wellbeing. With this in mind, we only source the freshest cannabis from some of the cleanest and highest quality farms in Oregon. Our high-efficiency extraction process uses minimal filtration and allows us to protect the natural ratios of cannabinoids and terpenes in order to create a more elevated high and an overall better experience. “Quality in equals quality out” is a well known phrase at Entourage and we use this philosophy to create some of the best extracts and infused pre-rolls on the market today.

License(s)

  • OR, US: 030-1003640E36D
