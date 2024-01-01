Coffee Creamer - 510 Truly Live Rosin Cartridge

by Entourage Cannabis
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product

Our Truly Live Rosin 510 Thread Cartridges are made only with recently harvested, clean, high-quality fresh frozen cannabis, all sourced from some of the best farms Oregon has to offer. Be sure to check out some of our partners!

Like all of our products, it all starts with the farm! Our Truly Solventless products hinge on careful strain selection. Unlike other products, solventless extraction relies solely on agitation to extract compounds from the plant material. Thus, we meticulously choose strains with trichomes that can be easily separated, ensuring desired yields and profiles. We know that quality in equals quality out, which is why all of our extracts start with top-tier clean Cannabis. We ensure that all of the cannabis going in, as well as our extracts coming out, are always free from any harmful materials. The cannabis extraction process used at Entourage Cannabis preserves the natural terpenes and cannabinoids the plant contains.

About this strain

Coffee Creamer is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cookies and Cream and Colombian Gold. This strain is a balanced hybrid, blending qualities from both its indica and sativa parent strains. Coffee Creamer is composed of approximately 50% sativa and 50% indica genetics, resulting in a versatile and enjoyable cannabis experience. Coffee Creamer takes the creamy and sweet attributes of Cookies and Cream and combines them with the uplifting and energetic qualities of Colombian Gold. With a THC content that typically ranges between 18% and 24%, this strain caters to both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers seeking a moderate to high level of potency. According to Leafly customers, the effects of Coffee Creamer include a mix of euphoria and relaxation. Users often report feeling creatively inspired and focused, along with a gentle body sensation that promotes a sense of well-being. This balanced high makes Coffee Creamer suitable for various activities and times of the day. Medical marijuana patients often choose Coffee Creamer to address symptoms associated with conditions such as stress, depression, and fatigue. The strain's mood-enhancing effects can help alleviate emotional distress, while its potential invigoration may counteract feelings of tiredness. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Coffee Creamer features a flavor profile that combines the sweet and cookie-like notes from its Cookies and Cream lineage with the earthy and herbal undertones of Colombian Gold. This fusion of flavors adds complexity to the overall experience of consuming Coffee Creamer. The dominant terpene found in Coffee Creamer is likely to be limonene, contributing to its potential mood-enhancing effects and citrusy aroma. The average price of Coffee Creamer can vary depending on location and dispensary, but it typically falls within the mid to higher price range. Coffee Creamer's balanced effects, intricate flavor profile, and potential therapeutic benefits have established it as a notable hybrid strain in the cannabis community. If you've had the opportunity to consume Coffee Creamer, consider sharing your insights and experiences by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Entourage Cannabis
At Entourage Cannabis, we value health above all else. Our goal is to provide consumers with clean cannabis products free of pesticides and other harmful additives, including artificial terpenes and vitamin E oil. As an active lifestyle brand, we value the holistic benefits that cannabis gives to our health and overall wellbeing. With this in mind, we only source the freshest cannabis from some of the cleanest and highest quality farms in Oregon. Our high-efficiency extraction process uses minimal filtration and allows us to protect the natural ratios of cannabinoids and terpenes in order to create a more elevated high and an overall better experience. “Quality in equals quality out” is a well known phrase at Entourage and we use this philosophy to create some of the best extracts and infused pre-rolls on the market today.

