Purple Candy - 1 G Bucket

by Entourage Cannabis
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

Our classic Sugar Wax has been the bread and butter of our company since our launch into the Recreational Cannabis Market in 2017.
Entourage Cannabis uses a proprietary method to create high-quality award-winning extracts. We know that quality in equals quality out, which is why all of our extracts start with top-tier clean Cannabis. We ensure that all of the cannabis going in, as well as our extracts coming out, are always free from any harmful materials. The cannabis extraction process used at Entourage Cannabis preserves the natural terpenes and cannabinoids the plant contains.

About this strain

Purple Candy, also known as "Candy Purple," is a hybrid marijuana strain. Purple Candy is one of those indica-dominant crosses that’s good all around, especially for those who need strong relaxing medication. This British Columbian strain is commonly thought to be a cross of BC Sweet Tooth and Mendocino Purps, and its large flowers with rich purple coloring and amber hairs support the purple genetics. Purple Candy’s frosty buds will leave your hands sticky, much like normal candy, but instead of a sugar rush it will provide some happy sativa effects. The sensation will settle into a full body buzz that may leave you lazy and ready for bed. Sugary-sweet in scent and taste, Purple Candy will have you thinking of your favorite grape-flavored treat.

About this brand

Entourage Cannabis
At Entourage Cannabis, we value health above all else. Our goal is to provide consumers with clean cannabis products free of pesticides and other harmful additives, including artificial terpenes and vitamin E oil. As an active lifestyle brand, we value the holistic benefits that cannabis gives to our health and overall wellbeing. With this in mind, we only source the freshest cannabis from some of the cleanest and highest quality farms in Oregon. Our high-efficiency extraction process uses minimal filtration and allows us to protect the natural ratios of cannabinoids and terpenes in order to create a more elevated high and an overall better experience. “Quality in equals quality out” is a well known phrase at Entourage and we use this philosophy to create some of the best extracts and infused pre-rolls on the market today.

License(s)

  • OR, US: 030-1003640E36D
