Rainbow Belts - 510 Truly Cured Resin Cartridge

by Entourage Cannabis
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Our Truly 510 Thread Cured Resin Cartridges are made only with recently harvested, clean, high-quality cured cannabis, all sourced from some of the best farms Oregon has to offer. Be sure to check out some of our partners!

Entourage Cannabis uses a proprietary method to create high-quality award-winning extracts. We know that quality in equals quality out, which is why all of our extracts start with top-tier clean Cannabis. We ensure that all of the cannabis going in, as well as our extracts coming out, are always free from any harmful materials. The cannabis extraction process used at Entourage Cannabis preserves the natural terpenes and cannabinoids the plant contains.

About this strain

Rainbow Belts, also known as "Rainbow Belt," is an indica marijuana strain made from by crossing Moonbow with Zkittlez. The effects of Rainbow Belts are mostly calming. Consumers say this strain offers a euphoric high that leaves you feeling happy and relaxed. Rainbow Belts is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for cannabis consumers with a high THC tolerance. Rainbow Belts has sedating qualities so it's best to enjoy this strain during the evening hours. The flavor and aroma of this strain may remind you of sweet and fruity candy. Medical marijuana patients choose Rainbow Belts to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia. This strain is bred by Archive Seed Bank and Purple City Genetics.

About this brand

Entourage Cannabis
At Entourage Cannabis, we value health above all else. Our goal is to provide consumers with clean cannabis products free of pesticides and other harmful additives, including artificial terpenes and vitamin E oil. As an active lifestyle brand, we value the holistic benefits that cannabis gives to our health and overall wellbeing. With this in mind, we only source the freshest cannabis from some of the cleanest and highest quality farms in Oregon. Our high-efficiency extraction process uses minimal filtration and allows us to protect the natural ratios of cannabinoids and terpenes in order to create a more elevated high and an overall better experience. “Quality in equals quality out” is a well known phrase at Entourage and we use this philosophy to create some of the best extracts and infused pre-rolls on the market today.

License(s)

  • OR, US: 030-1003640E36D
