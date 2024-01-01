At Entourage Cannabis, we value health above all else. Our goal is to provide consumers with clean cannabis products free of pesticides and other harmful additives, including artificial terpenes and vitamin E oil. As an active lifestyle brand, we value the holistic benefits that cannabis gives to our health and overall wellbeing. With this in mind, we only source the freshest cannabis from some of the cleanest and highest quality farms in Oregon. Our high-efficiency extraction process uses minimal filtration and allows us to protect the natural ratios of cannabinoids and terpenes in order to create a more elevated high and an overall better experience. “Quality in equals quality out” is a well known phrase at Entourage and we use this philosophy to create some of the best extracts and infused pre-rolls on the market today.

