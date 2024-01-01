About this product
Red Delicious - All-In-One Truly Live Resin Cartridge
About this product
About this strain
Red Delicious is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Apple Fritter and Red Pop. This strain is not to be confused with the bland apple variety, as it offers a complex and satisfying flavor profile that combines grape, licorice, and kush. Red Delicious is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Red Delicious effects include relaxation, happiness, and euphoria. Medical marijuana patients often choose Red Delicious when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Red Delicious features flavors like sweet, earthy, and floral. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Red Delicious typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. This strain is also known as So-Delicious by 22Red, a brand founded by Shavo Odadjian, the bassist of System Of A Down. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Red Delicious, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.