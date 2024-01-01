Runtz of Eden - 510 Truly Live Resin Cartridge

by Entourage Cannabis
HybridTHC —CBD —
Our Truly Live Resin 510 Thread Cartridges are made only with recently harvested, clean, high-quality fresh frozen cannabis; all sourced from some of the best farms Oregon has to offer. Be sure to check out some of our partners!

Runtz Of Eden is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Runtz and Forbidden Fruit. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica, offering a balanced blend of uplifting and relaxing effects. Runtz Of Eden is celebrated for its sweet and fruity flavor profile and its well-rounded effects. Runtz Of Eden typically has a THC content that ranges from 19% to 26%, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Users often describe its effects as euphoric, relaxed, and focused, making it an ideal choice for enhancing mood and promoting a sense of calm and creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose Runtz Of Eden to manage symptoms associated with conditions such as depression, anxiety, and chronic pain. Its mood-enhancing and stress-relieving properties can provide relief for these conditions, promoting mental well-being and physical comfort. Runtz Of Eden features flavors that are reminiscent of its parent strains, with notes of tropical fruit and citrus. This combination creates a delightful and enjoyable taste experience that many cannabis enthusiasts appreciate. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, contributing to its citrusy and mood-lifting qualities. The average price of Runtz Of Eden typically ranges from $12 to $16 per gram, reflecting its moderate to high THC content and premium quality. Its appealing effects and pleasant flavor make it a popular choice in the cannabis market. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Runtz Of Eden, we encourage you to share your experience by leaving a strain review. Your insights can help others discover and appreciate the unique qualities of this balanced hybrid strain.

At Entourage Cannabis, we value health above all else. Our goal is to provide consumers with clean cannabis products free of pesticides and other harmful additives, including artificial terpenes and vitamin E oil. As an active lifestyle brand, we value the holistic benefits that cannabis gives to our health and overall wellbeing. With this in mind, we only source the freshest cannabis from some of the cleanest and highest quality farms in Oregon. Our high-efficiency extraction process uses minimal filtration and allows us to protect the natural ratios of cannabinoids and terpenes in order to create a more elevated high and an overall better experience. “Quality in equals quality out” is a well known phrase at Entourage and we use this philosophy to create some of the best extracts and infused pre-rolls on the market today.

  • OR, US: 030-1003640E36D
