Sour Banana Sherbet - 510 Truly Live Resin Cartridge
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this strain
Sour Banana Sherbet, also known as "Sour Banana Sherbert" and "Banana Sherbet Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sour Diesel with Banana Sherbet. This strain produces heavy-hitting effects that may make you feel relaxed and sleepy. Sour Banana Sherbet features a mix of sour fruit and diesel flavors that consumers love. Growers say this strain is easy to grow but stretches a great deal, meaning height management techniques are a must for anyone wanting to grow this at home.
