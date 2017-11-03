Sour Tangie - All-In-One Truly Live Resin Cartridge

by Entourage Cannabis
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Our Truly Live Resin All-In-One Cartridges are made only with recently harvested, clean, high-quality Fresh frozen cannabis, all sourced from some of the best farms Oregon has to offer. Be sure to check out some of our partners!

Entourage Cannabis uses a proprietary method to create high-quality award-winning extracts. We know that quality in equals quality out, which is why all of our extracts start with top-tier clean Cannabis. We ensure that all of the cannabis going in, as well as our extracts coming out, are always free from any harmful materials. The cannabis extraction process used at Entourage Cannabis preserves the natural terpenes and cannabinoids the plant contains.

About this strain

Tangie, also known as "Sunva," is a popular sativa marijuana strain. Bred by DNA GeneticsSour Tangie is an 80% sativa cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie. Sour Tangie brings together the classic Sour Diesel aroma with Tangie’s creative, elevating buzz and strong citrus overtones. This sativa has two different phenotypes that express either Sour Diesel or Tangie bud structures and effects.

About this brand

Entourage Cannabis
At Entourage Cannabis, we value health above all else. Our goal is to provide consumers with clean cannabis products free of pesticides and other harmful additives, including artificial terpenes and vitamin E oil. As an active lifestyle brand, we value the holistic benefits that cannabis gives to our health and overall wellbeing. With this in mind, we only source the freshest cannabis from some of the cleanest and highest quality farms in Oregon. Our high-efficiency extraction process uses minimal filtration and allows us to protect the natural ratios of cannabinoids and terpenes in order to create a more elevated high and an overall better experience. “Quality in equals quality out” is a well known phrase at Entourage and we use this philosophy to create some of the best extracts and infused pre-rolls on the market today.

License(s)

  • OR, US: 030-1003640E36D
