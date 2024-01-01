About this product
Strawberry Gary - 510 Truly Live Resin Cartridge
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this strain
Strawberry Gary is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Exotic Genetix made from a genetic cross between Gary Payton x Red Pop. Strawberry Gary emits sweet, creamy, gassy, and fruity profile, and has a balance effects between energizing and relaxing. We're still learning more about the strain, so leave a review.
