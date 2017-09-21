Tiger's Milk - 510 Truly Live Resin Cartridge

by Entourage Cannabis
IndicaTHC —CBD —
About this product

Our Truly Live Resin 510 Thread Cartridges are made only with recently harvested, clean, high-quality fresh frozen cannabis; all sourced from some of the best farms Oregon has to offer. Be sure to check out some of our partners!

About this strain

Tiger’s Milk, also known as "Tiger Milk," by Bodhi Seeds is a powerful indica-dominant marijuana strain that descends from Bubba Kush and Appalachia. Initially, Tiger’s Milk hits with intense cerebral euphoria, an experience described by its breeders as being borderline psychedelic. Tapering down to restful relaxation over time, this indica is commonly looked to for its pain-relieving and sleepy qualities. Its aroma is a complex mix of earthy notes, led by hints of sweet honey and hashy spice

About this brand

Entourage Cannabis
At Entourage Cannabis, we value health above all else. Our goal is to provide consumers with clean cannabis products free of pesticides and other harmful additives, including artificial terpenes and vitamin E oil. As an active lifestyle brand, we value the holistic benefits that cannabis gives to our health and overall wellbeing. With this in mind, we only source the freshest cannabis from some of the cleanest and highest quality farms in Oregon. Our high-efficiency extraction process uses minimal filtration and allows us to protect the natural ratios of cannabinoids and terpenes in order to create a more elevated high and an overall better experience. “Quality in equals quality out” is a well known phrase at Entourage and we use this philosophy to create some of the best extracts and infused pre-rolls on the market today.

License(s)

  • OR, US: 030-1003640E36D
