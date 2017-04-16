About this strain
Cherry Cookies is one of the most popular Girl Scout Cookie crosses to date, ranking next to Pink Cookies and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. With similar genetic parentage, Cherry Cookies derives from the blending of Cherry Pie (aka Cherry Kush) and Cookies F2. This cross preserves the tight, slightly purple buds and deep orange pistils while accentuating the cherry tang and tartness on the nose and exhale. This strain behaves like a GSC, offering a medical-grade sedation on the body with an alert mental state.
Cherry Cookies effects
Happy
76% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
