About this strain
Jack the Ripper, also known as "JTR," is the flagship hybrid marijuana strain from Subcool's The Dank, and it was created to make his famous Jack’s Cleaner in seed form. Described by many as the fastest lemon Haze available to date, it was created by crossing a Jack’s Cleaner clone with a vigorous Space Queen male known as Space Dude. Featuring incredibly resinous, triangle-shaped buds and an intense spicy, lemon-pine aroma, Jack the Ripper is a relatively short strain. Effect may be intense and visually stimulating.
Jack the Ripper effects
347 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
