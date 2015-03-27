Epic Family Farms
Oregon Diesel
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
Oregon Diesel effects
69 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
34% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
26% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
