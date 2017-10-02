About this strain
Qrazy Train is a creation of Subcool's The Dank, its name a reference to the complex mix of genetics: Trainwreck, Trinity, Purple Urkle, and Space Queen. Diversity comes out in its unique flavor, which includes spice and fruit notes. These flowers usually have deep amber-toned hairs and some purple coloration. This train will have you feeling mellow and alert.
Qrazy Train effects
Reported by real people like you
124 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Focused
54% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
47% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
41% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
