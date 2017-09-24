About this strain
Mangolicious is an indica-dominant cross of Big Bud and White Widow. This cut expresses a tropical aroma and robust bud structure. It has a relatively speedy flowering time and a generous yield thanks to its Big Bud genetics. Mangolicious’s full-body effects and pleasant mango smell speak to potentially high levels of myrcene, a terpene known for its weighted “couchlocking” effect.
Mangolicious effects
Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
35% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!