About this product
B3RRY XOTIC Delta 9 Vape Cartridge is a pure vaping experience. It has a sweet floral raspberry flavour and a wonderfully calming effect. Made of the purest Delta 9 THC distillate and blended for the highest concentration possible. The B3RRY XOTIC vape cartridge is perfect for relaxation, pain and anxiety relief.
About this brand
Epic Vapor
We believe in quality over quantity. It takes us time and a great deal of effort and investment just to release one product. As such we relate maybe 1 or 2 new products per year. The development cycle takes that long. But be certain that when we do release it, its the best in the world.