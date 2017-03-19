About this product
Our Delta 8 vape cartridges are made from the purest clear Delta 8 distillate. Expertly extracted from the strongest organic hemp flower. Craft using a proprietary blend of cannabis derived terpineols. Packaged in the 100% ceramic high quality vape cartridge. All inside a child proof tube with California state compliance labelling. You can be certain that when you buy an EPIC vape, you are getting the absolute best product available in the world. We take tremendous pride in says as much. After all our brand is EPIC, which means the vape has to be EPIC.
About this strain
Caramel Kona Coffee Kush is a flavorful, alliterative cross by Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalōlō Seed Bank. This sweet wahine is luscious on the palate and heavy on the body, draping the limbs in cushy, weighted relaxation. CKC Kush’s Caramel Kush mother gives this strain its predominant flavor and physical effects, but the strain’s Kona Gold father shines through in latent spicy undertones and heady mental buzz. Noted as one of the most delicious strains in the Pua Mana archives, Caramel Kona Coffee Kush is a perfect strain to shrug off stress and treat yourself at the end of the day.
