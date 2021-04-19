About this product
The GHOST TRAIN HAZE DELTA8 FLOWER is perfect for depression and anxiety, as well as chronic pain, and it makes you feel creative, energizing, euphoric, focused, giggly, happy, uplifting while at the same time avoiding some of the more potent highs of THC flower. The product is safe to use and federally legal.
First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. Unlike typical sativas, Ghost Train Haze grows dense buds blanketed in white, crystal-capped trichomes. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC to knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss, but patients prone to anxiety should steer clear of this heavy-hitter. Low doses are conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice some cerebral haziness as you smoke more. Ghost Train Haze is a suitable outdoor strain for warm climates and has a 65 to 80 day flowering time indoors.
