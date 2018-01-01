HARLEQUIN DELTA8 FLOWER is a hemp derived product. Delta 8 flower is considered the younger cousin to Delta 9 THC, due to its milder psychoactive properties. Delta 8 contributes to effects very similar to Delta-9 THC, but with a bit of a twist.



The HARLEQUIN DELTA8 FLOWER is best known to act as the most viable relaxing and calming agent. Also, the patient, after using it, can stay quite focused and alert, making the highlighting feature of this strain, while at the same time avoiding some of the more potent highs of THC flower. The product is safe to use and federally legal.