About this product
The HARLEQUIN DELTA8 FLOWER is best known to act as the most viable relaxing and calming agent. Also, the patient, after using it, can stay quite focused and alert, making the highlighting feature of this strain, while at the same time avoiding some of the more potent highs of THC flower. The product is safe to use and federally legal.
About this strain
Harlequin is a sativa marijuana strain renowned for its reliable expression of CBD. This strain provides clear-headed effects and the ability to relax without sedation or intoxication. Harlequin is a descendant of Colombian Gold, a Nepali indica, and Thai and Swiss landrace strains. Harlequin's high levels of CBD make this strain one of the most effective strains for the treating pain and anxiety, as CBD can counteract THC’s paranoia while amplifying its painkilling properties. This strain features flavors that range from earthy musk to sweet mango.
Harlequin effects
