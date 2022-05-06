HARLEQUIN CAVIAR is the synergistic combo of cannabinoids infused with THC distillate. Our premium Caviar is made with organically grown boutique hemp that is specially cured, cut, and blended, packing each fresh and perfect every time. THC may result in a spike in creativity, positivity, and activity.



Due its highly potent nature HARLEQUIN Caviar is recommended for experienced consumers. You will most likely want to use glassware such as a bong or pipe. Use a grinder to break up our dense sticky THC Caviar. Put it on top of your favorite flower to help it stay lit and boost your cannabinoid intake. The product is safe to use and federally legal.

