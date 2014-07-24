About this product
Our Delta 8 vape cartridges are made from the purest clear Delta 8 distillate. Expertly extracted from the strongest organic hemp flower. Craft using a proprietary blend of cannabis derived terpineols. Packaged in the 100% ceramic high quality vape cartridge. All inside a child proof tube with California state compliance labelling. You can be certain that when you buy an EPIC vape, you are getting the absolute best product available in the world. We take tremendous pride in says as much. After all our brand is EPIC, which means the vape has to be EPIC.
About this strain
Pineapple, also known as "Pineapple OG," is a hybrid marijuana strain developed by a phenotype of Ed Rosenthal’s Super Bud (ERSB). Pineapple provides stress relief and is known to leave consumers feeling uplifted and relaxed. This strain features intense tropical flavors with undertones of pineapple and diesel.
Pineapple effects
Reported by real people like you
393 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
13% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Epic Vapor
We believe in quality over quantity. It takes us time and a great deal of effort and investment just to release one product. As such we relate maybe 1 or 2 new products per year. The development cycle takes that long. But be certain that when we do release it, its the best in the world.