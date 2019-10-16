About this product
The PLATINUM OG DELTA8 FLOWER is perfect for insomnia, it gives you euphoria, giggles, helps with appetite loss while at the same time avoiding some of the more potent highs of THC flower. The product is safe to use and federally legal.
About this strain
Platinum OG is just as precious as the metal it’s named after. This indica-dominant hybrid strain asserts itself as one of the “heaviest” strains around. Platinum OG is purported to stem from three strains: Master Kush, OG Kush, and a third unknown parent. Flowers are lime green and plump, with prominent orange hairs and a platinum coating thanks to the abundance of THC crystals. A brief, heady onset settles into a powerful physical sedation suitable for nighttime use and pain, stress, or anxiety relief, making this precious strain a robust healer.
Platinum OG effects
