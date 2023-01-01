PRTZL BITES Edible is a pure hemp derived hemp edible experience that blends flavor and Cannabinoids perfect. The PRTZL BITES are salty, packed with peanut butter, all with a pretzel shell. A perfect little snack that you can take with you when you’re on the go. The effects usually take between 30-60 minutes to take hold.



EPIC POTENCY

A very potent blend created to give you the best of both worlds with a strong effect. Loaded with natural THC and a powerful blend of organic cannabinoids (CBD, CBN, etc.). We can guarantee that you will not want to try anything else. Our Epic Potency is not for the new user.

Show more