RASPBERRY DELTA8 TINCTURE is the synergistic combo of cannabinoids infused with Delta-8 distillate. Our premium Delta 8 Tincture is made with organically grown boutique hemp that is specially cured, cut, and blended, packing each fresh and perfect every time. Delta 8 may result in a spike in creativity, positivity, and activity. Delta 8 Tincture for a well-deserved shift in your state of mind and body.
Raspberry Cough effects
Uplifted
67% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Epic Vapor
We believe in quality over quantity. It takes us time and a great deal of effort and investment just to release one product. As such we relate maybe 1 or 2 new products per year. The development cycle takes that long. But be certain that when we do release it, its the best in the world.