RASPBERRY DELTA8 TINCTURE is the synergistic combo of cannabinoids infused with Delta-8 distillate. Our premium Delta 8 Tincture is made with organically grown boutique hemp that is specially cured, cut, and blended, packing each fresh and perfect every time. Delta 8 may result in a spike in creativity, positivity, and activity. Delta 8 Tincture for a well-deserved shift in your state of mind and body.