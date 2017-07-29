SUPER SILVER HAZE DELTA8 FLOWER is a hemp derived product. Delta 8 flower is considered the younger cousin to Delta 9 THC, due to its milder psychoactive properties. Delta 8 contributes to effects very similar to Delta-9 THC, but with a bit of a twist.



The SUPER SILVER HAZE DELTA8 FLOWER is perfect for creativity, it is energizing, gives you euphoria, happies, and it’s uplifting while at the same time avoiding some of the more potent highs of THC flower. The product is safe to use and federally legal.