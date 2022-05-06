TANGIE crumble is absolutely groundbreaking. We would venture to say that it will change your entire concept and expectations on what you would define as a premium smoking experience. The vibe that you get off smoking this THC crumble is smooth, controllable and uplifting. It’s 100% hemp-derived and federally legal.



Crumble is a common type of concentrate that is extremely popular for its preservation of terpenes. The process of making crumble is very similar to shatter but the lower temperatures required to purge allow for extra terpenes/flavor. Expect to feel an intense euphoria.

Show more