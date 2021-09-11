About this product
Our Delta 8 vape cartridges are made from the purest clear Delta 8 distillate. Expertly extracted from the strongest organic hemp flower. Craft using a proprietary blend of cannabis derived terpineols. Packaged in the 100% ceramic high quality vape cartridge. All inside a child proof tube with California state compliance labelling. You can be certain that when you buy an EPIC vape, you are getting the absolute best product available in the world. We take tremendous pride in says as much. After all our brand is EPIC, which means the vape has to be EPIC.
About this strain
Tropical OG effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
66% of people report feeling focused
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
About this brand
Epic Vapor
We believe in quality over quantity. It takes us time and a great deal of effort and investment just to release one product. As such we relate maybe 1 or 2 new products per year. The development cycle takes that long. But be certain that when we do release it, its the best in the world.