Our Delta 8 vape cartridges are made from the purest clear Delta 8 distillate. Expertly extracted from the strongest organic hemp flower. Craft using a proprietary blend of cannabis derived terpineols. Packaged in the 100% ceramic high quality vape cartridge. All inside a child proof tube with California state compliance labelling. You can be certain that when you buy an EPIC vape, you are getting the absolute best product available in the world. We take tremendous pride in says as much. After all our brand is EPIC, which means the vape has to be EPIC.
This indica strain comes from Barney’s Farm in Amsterdam and clinched 2nd place overall at the 2009 High Times Cannabis Cup for the coffee shop and seed company. Bred from Afghan and Kashmir strains, this Kush beauty is a gift to the senses with her notes of vanilla, lavender, and a hint of citrus. Plants flower in 8 weeks and produce large, soft flowers that are light green with hints of orange.
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
34% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Epic Vapor
We believe in quality over quantity. It takes us time and a great deal of effort and investment just to release one product. As such we relate maybe 1 or 2 new products per year. The development cycle takes that long. But be certain that when we do release it, its the best in the world.