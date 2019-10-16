Erbanna
ALICE PADDED POUCH
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
The First of THE PRINCESS NIGHTMARE Collaborations, the extra padded glass pouch is perfect for your glass and stash and even works for your dice. smell proff keeps some of your secrets secret. Alice isn't going to tell and neither will you with our smell proof features.
Dimensions 7.25 X 4.5
Dimensions 7.25 X 4.5
Golden Goat effects
Reported by real people like you
986 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
42% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!