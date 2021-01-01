Loading…
Logo for the brand Erbanna

Erbanna

MINDY 2.0 EMBOSSED LT. BLUE

About this product

Meet our new Mindy. As per feedback from medicinal patients she's still approximately the same size as our previous Mindy but with a wider opening for easier access.

With a place for product and lighter, elastics to hold cartridges upright, zippered Odor Proof inside pocket and sporting a new tassle, proudly take your Mindy 2.0 anywhere you want to go. You will always be discreetly bold with this little cute!

7.5" x 4.5" x 2"
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!