Logo for the brand Erbanna

Erbanna

STEAMPUNK JENNY

About this product

The Jenny in Steam Punk Map Material is fun and classic all at one time! This Odor Controlled Cannabis carry bag is a handy stylish addition, with a removable wristlet that takes it from an inside bag to an outside clutch. Equipped with our Odor Loc Tech, two odor controlled inside pockets, and waterproof zippers for extra protection you will be geared up and ready to go! The handy lock addition is not only decorative but will keep little hands and their curiosity at bay!

Jenny Dimensions: 6” X 3 ½” X 2 ¼”

Special Feature – Odor-Loc Technology

Special Feature – Smell Proof Zippers
