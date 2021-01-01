About this product

The Jenny in Steam Punk Map Material is fun and classic all at one time! This Odor Controlled Cannabis carry bag is a handy stylish addition, with a removable wristlet that takes it from an inside bag to an outside clutch. Equipped with our Odor Loc Tech, two odor controlled inside pockets, and waterproof zippers for extra protection you will be geared up and ready to go! The handy lock addition is not only decorative but will keep little hands and their curiosity at bay!



Jenny Dimensions: 6” X 3 ½” X 2 ¼”



Special Feature – Odor-Loc Technology



Special Feature – Smell Proof Zippers