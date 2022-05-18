About this product
Errlking gummies are the tastiest way to elevate all occasions.
10 gummies per pouch - 10mg/gummy
About this strain
Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.
Purple Punch effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
responsible, health conscious, and quality made products. We work alongside
our network of growers to ensure our extracts are made with the best material,
and are harvested & handled at peak time for optimal results.
Through education, we will dissolve the veil of mystery around extracts,
while continuously looking for new avenues to improve our product.