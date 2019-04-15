Saturn’s Return oil encourages us to have the strength to continue on. Saturn’s Return is a period of new duties & ambition while facing unforeseen challenges. Sandalwood helps us with grounding while instilling a sense of inner peace. As you work on your self-esteem, the Palo Santo protects and helps fight off emotional trauma, leaving vanilla to help you relax and move forward.



Points of Placement: Root chakra, chest, hands



Ingredients: Jojoba oil Sandalwood Palo Santo Vanilla 25mg CBD

1oz