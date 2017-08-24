About this strain
Blackberry Fire by Purple Caper Seeds is a fuel-flavored cross of Blackberry Kush and Fire Lady. This strain was awarded 2nd place at the 2016 HempCon Cup Awards. Its terpene profile is less berry and more gas, offering sour, chemically sweetness with hints of fruit throughout. This strain’s long-lasting buzz lends itself to consumers seeking resilient physical effects.
Blackberry Fire effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
78% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
42% of people report feeling hungry
Dry eyes
26% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
42% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!