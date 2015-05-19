About this strain
Summertime Squeeze is a sativa-dominant strain whose aroma brings to mind fresh citrus and tropical fruit. Its high-energy, active effects make it a perfect choice for getting outside, socializing, or indulging in creative activities.
Summertime Squeeze effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
40% of people report feeling aroused
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
20% of people report feeling paranoid
Fatigue
20% of people say it helps with fatigue
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
