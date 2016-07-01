About this strain
Sunburn is a lime green sativa-dominant hybrid that reeks of old, sweet genetics. Sunburn began as Island Sweet Skunk crossed with Rug Burn OG. Island Sweet Skunk’s genetics supposedly crossed the ocean with Vietnam Veterans. Colorado Seed Inc. took this beautifully uplifting cut and stabilized the genetics further with the addition of their Gupta Kush. The blend of sweet, pungent, and floral aromas coalesce to create an all-day sativa that stimulates without too much anxiety or paranoia.
Sunburn effects
Reported by real people like you
46 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
65% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
52% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Fatigue
32% of people say it helps with fatigue
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
