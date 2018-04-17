AIO - 1g CLASSIC - Mimosa

by EUREKA
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
"Experience the future of sustainable cannabis consumption with EUREKA AIO. Our innovative AIO features a robust, reusable vape preloaded with a 1-gram RELOAD, embodying our pledge to the environment and delivering an unparalleled vaping experience. Crafted for the eco-conscious connoisseur, the AIO offers a smart, sleek, and eco-friendly solution to vaping.
Mimosa produces happy, level-headed effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and motivated enough to take on any mundane task. This strain has a strong aroma and flavor that reminds you of its namesake, with notes of fruit and citrus flavors bursting through.
Our cannabis oil is 100% natural, pesticide-free, solvent-free, and never cut or altered with MCT, PG, VG, or Vitamin E Acetate.

Solvent-Free Distillate

Cannabis Derived Terpenes

Potency 85-98% THC

86-99+% Total Cannabinoids

Heavy-Metal Free Technology

Reusable & Rechargeable Battery (Micro USB-C)"

About this strain

Mimosa, also known as "Purple Mimosa," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Clementine with Purple Punch. In small doses, this strain produces happy, level-headed effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and motivated enough to take on any mundane task. In large doses, Mimosa may make you feel sleepy and relaxed. This strain has a strong aroma and flavor that reminds you of its namesake, with notes of fruit and citrus flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. Mimosa is a staple from the Tangie family. Breeder Symbiotic Genetics has released a refined Mimosa dubbed Mimosa v6.

EUREKA
EUREKA's inception was sparked by a moment of revelation in the heart of California—a moment when our founders harnessed the power of CO2 extraction. This pivotal discovery laid the foundation for EUREKA's ongoing role as a trailblazer in the modern vape industry.

Our mission is clear: to produce products that preserves the essence of cannabis, allowing each draw to mirror the authentic qualities of the strains you cherish. We never compromise on the oil's potency or integrity, ensuring your enjoyment of the complete benefits it has to offer.

Experience the EUREKA difference, where quality, purity, and innovation converge to redefine your vaping experience.

