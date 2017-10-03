AIO - 1g CLASSIC - Northern Lights

by EUREKA
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Experience the future of sustainable cannabis consumption with EUREKA AIO. Our innovative AIO features a robust, reusable vape preloaded with a 1-gram RELOAD, embodying our pledge to the environment and delivering an unparalleled vaping experience. Crafted for the eco-conscious connoisseur, the AIO offers a smart, sleek, and eco-friendly solution to vaping.
Northern Lights produces euphoric effects that settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and easing the mind. Northern Lights has a pungently sweet and spicy flavor profile that is smooth on the exhale.
Our cannabis oil is 100% natural, pesticide-free, solvent-free, and never cut or altered with MCT, PG, VG, or Vitamin E Acetate.

Solvent-Free Distillate

Cannabis Derived Terpenes

Potency 85-98% THC

86-99+% Total Cannabinoids

Heavy-Metal Free Technology

Reusable & Rechargeable Battery (Micro USB-C)

Northern Lights, also known as "NL," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Thai. Northern Lights produces euphoric effects that settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and easing the mind. Consumers say this strain has a pungently sweet and spicy flavor profile that is smooth on the exhale. Medical marijuana patients choose Northern Lights to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, stresspain and insomnia. Growers say this strain features purple and crystal-coated buds and grows best indoors with a flowering time of 45-50 days.

Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. This strain has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.

EUREKA
EUREKA's inception was sparked by a moment of revelation in the heart of California—a moment when our founders harnessed the power of CO2 extraction. This pivotal discovery laid the foundation for EUREKA's ongoing role as a trailblazer in the modern vape industry.

Our mission is clear: to produce products that preserves the essence of cannabis, allowing each draw to mirror the authentic qualities of the strains you cherish. We never compromise on the oil's potency or integrity, ensuring your enjoyment of the complete benefits it has to offer.

Experience the EUREKA difference, where quality, purity, and innovation converge to redefine your vaping experience.

  • MI, US: Au-p-000323
  • CO, US: 404-00076
  • MA, US: RMD705
  • CA, US: CDPH-10003537
  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
  • NY, US: OCM-HMPE-22-00016
  • NY, US: OCM-AUCC-22-000157
