AIO - 2g CLASSIC - Jealousy

by EUREKA
THC —CBD —
About this product

Experience the future of sustainable cannabis consumption with EUREKA AIO. Our innovative AIO features a robust, reusable vape preloaded with a 2-gram RELOAD, embodying our pledge to the environment and delivering an unparalleled vaping experience. Crafted for the eco-conscious connoisseur, the AIO offers a smart, sleek, and eco-friendly solution to vaping.
---
Jealousy packs full-bodied effects that will have you feeling totally kicked back for hours on end. The flavor is super sweet and creamy fruity candy with a sour citrusy overtone that intensifies upon exhale.
---
Our cannabis oil is 100% natural, pesticide-free, solvent-free, and never cut or altered with MCT, PG, VG, or Vitamin E Acetate.

Solvent-Free Distillate

Cannabis Derived Terpenes

Potency 85-98% THC

Heavy-Metal Free Technology

Reusable & Rechargeable Battery (Micro USB-C)
About this brand

EUREKA
EUREKA's inception was sparked by a moment of revelation in the heart of California—a moment when our founders harnessed the power of CO2 extraction. This pivotal discovery laid the foundation for EUREKA's ongoing role as a trailblazer in the modern vape industry.

Our mission is clear: to produce products that preserves the essence of cannabis, allowing each draw to mirror the authentic qualities of the strains you cherish. We never compromise on the oil's potency or integrity, ensuring your enjoyment of the complete benefits it has to offer.

Experience the EUREKA difference, where quality, purity, and innovation converge to redefine your vaping experience.

License(s)

  • MI, US: Au-p-000323
  • CO, US: 404-00076
  • MA, US: RMD705
  • CA, US: CDPH-10003537
  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
  • NY, US: OCM-HMPE-22-00016
  • NY, US: OCM-AUCC-22-000157
