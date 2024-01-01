About this product
About this strain
Lemonatti is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gelonade and Biscotti. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Lemonatti - If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
About this brand
EUREKA
License(s)
- MI, US: Au-p-000323
- CO, US: 404-00076
- MA, US: RMD705
- CA, US: CDPH-10003537
- NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
- NY, US: OCM-HMPE-22-00016
- NY, US: OCM-AUCC-22-000157
