Strawpicanna is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tropicanna Cookies and Strawnana. Bred by Oni Seed Company, Strawpicanna is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Strawpicanna effects make them feel focused, relaxed, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose Strawpicanna when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and anxiety. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Strawpicanna features an aroma and flavor profile of tropical, strawberry, and mango. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawpicanna, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
EUREKA
License(s)
- MI, US: Au-p-000323
- CO, US: 404-00076
- MA, US: RMD705
- CA, US: CDPH-10003537
- NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
- NY, US: OCM-HMPE-22-00016
- NY, US: OCM-AUCC-22-000157
