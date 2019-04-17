Bred by Jack Davis, Blackberry Snow Cone is hybrid strain that will remind you of picking fresh blackberries on a warm summer evening. Created by crossing Tri-Cities Blackberry Kush with Snow Cone, this strain produces crystal coated colas with purple hues. The flavor is fruity and smooth with creamy undertones, while the high takes you into calm euphoria. Blackberry Snow Cone is perfect for any consumer who loves fruity strains that pack a punch.