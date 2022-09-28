OurEUREKA started as an aha moment in California in 2011 when the founders discovered C02 extraction.



Since then EUREKA has continued to pioneer the modern vape pen industry. As consumers ourselves, we understand the importance of having access to high-quality products that are both pure and potent.



Our cannabis oil is 100% natural, pesticide-free, solvent-free, and never cut or altered with MCT, PG, VG, or Vitamin E Acetate.



Utilizing only the finest naturally-derived terpenes, our oil is known for capturing the full aroma, effects, and flavor profiles of your favorite strains without compromising the potency or integrity of the oil.



You can find our signature cannabis oil in all of our VAPOR Products and CURE Infused Pre-Rolls.